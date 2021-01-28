Around 4,000 people reportedly believe fake news on Willie Revillame’s birthday 

More than 4,000 people reportedly believed news that TV host Willie Revillame will be giving out cash on his birthday in Quezon City.

These people were seen flocking Willie’s residence at Will Tower in the early morning of Thursday.

Most of them are hoping to see the TV host on his 60th birthday celebration.

They also admitted that they were victimized by news they saw online, saying that the TV host will give out cash as part of his birthday celebration.

“Hindi ko kayo pinabayaan, gusto ko kayong ingatan. “Gusto ko lang ipaliwanag sa inyo na noong Tuesday ho, ini-explain ko sa inyo, bawal hong pumunta dito,” Willie said in his TV program ‘Tutol to Win’.

“Kasi marami na ang natutulog sa labas ng Wil Tower, diyan sa audience entrance ng ABS-CBN, pero pinapaalis na po ng mga tanod, ng mga barangay. Siyempre, hindi mo naman matitiis ‘yan dahil nandiyan sila, bumabati naman ng birthday mo. Pero kaya lang ho, may sinusunod ho tayong batas,” he added.

The TV host said that some 4,000 people waited for him.

“Kahapon ho, dumagsa, actually, ilang araw nang dumadagsa ang tao diyan. Siguro, it’s almost about 4,000 ang tao na dumating. Humihingi ho ako ng kapatawaran, ng pasensiya sa inyo, sa pang-unawa, dahil alam niyo naman po na kailangang sumunod tayo sa batas, social distancing,” he added.

“Alam ko ho na gusto niyo ako mabati, gusto ko nga kayo na mapuntahan sana, pero hindi ho ako pwedeng bumaba. I’m sorry dahil pinigilan ho ako ng mga pulis dahil baka may mangyari pa na hindi maganda. Sa a maintindihan niyo po na kaya ginawa itong Tutok To Win para hindi na kayo bumibiyahe dito,” Willie explained.

Willie thanked the Quezon City Government for taking care of the fans who went to the building.

“Nagpadala ho ng napakaraming ambulansya for safety, mga pulis, mga barangay tanod, so halos beinte-kuwatro oras silang nagbabantay dito. May gumawa kasi ng fake news na magbibigay raw ako. Mahirap hong gawin ‘yan kasi may batas tayo na sinusunod,” he said.

Willie promised to conduct free shows once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. (TDT)