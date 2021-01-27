Tim Yap breaks silence on Baguio party

Media personality Tim Yap has broken his silence over his controversial birthday celebration held in Baguio City.

Netizens slammed Yap and the attendees of his birthday event for violating quarantine protocols even if Yap and some of his friends said that they all tested negative for COVID-19.

“I wanted to assure the public that we really followed all the LGU protocols bago kami umakyat ng Baguio. Alam po natin na ang Baguio is napaka-strict sa kanilang protocols and they will not allow anyone na umakyat ng Baguio na positive,” Yap told ABS-CBN News.

He added that everyone who went to the city all negative for the virus.

“Lahat ng mga tao, bago umakyat ng tao, kailangan maka-secure ng negative na test. We ensured all the protocols were in place. Itong mga kasama ko, mga kaibigan ko, were also tested negative,” he added.

RELATED STORY: Netizens express outrage over Tim Yap, Raymond Gutierrez parties

The controversial personality said that his guests wore their masks and only removed it when at the buffet table.

“Lahat ng mga tao, mayroon silang mga mask. That time papunta na yung mga tao sa buffet table. Pagkatapos noon, kakain na sila so tinanggal nila maskara nila. Pagkatapos noon, pumasok yung mga dancers na mag-community dancing so hindi nila nasuot mask nila na sumayaw sila,” he added.

Yap took responsibility for organizing the event citing his intention to promote Baguio tourism.

“Ako po yung nag-organize noon. Ang pakay po noon is to promote Baguio as a destination parang local tourism. Sa akin, yun ang hangarin ko talaga. Para mag-push ng local tourism. Kung makikita mo social media ko, lahat talaga yun ang ginagawa ko for the past few months,” he said.

The DOT Cordillera Administrative Region earlier launched a probe into the reported “party” organized by Yap at The Manor in Baguio City.

A Notice to Explain has already been issued to the establishment. (TDT)