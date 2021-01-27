John Lloyd, Bea film to start shooting this year 

ABS-CBN has confirmed that a new movie for Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz will be pushing through this year.

In a virtual conference on Wednesday, ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan said the project is currently under creative development and the movie shoot will begin in the first quarter of this year.

“Right now, tuloy pa rin ang creative development under Carmi Raymundo. This time, it’s a collaboration with John Lloyd himself and Bea. That is what’s happening. Tuloy iyan,” Lamasan said.

Lamasan said last year that the reunion project of the two was supposed to be shot in Florence, Italy.

“Unfortunately, pandemic came, kailangan kumambyo. We tried adjusting the material dito sa Pilipinas. Unfortunately, hindi kinaya,” Lamasan explained.

The next option would be changing the concept for the film, but it also means that there will be delays in the production.

Lamasan said that the two stars are very much involved in the project.

“The many experiences plus talagang ‘yung innate intelligence naman ni Lloydie, parang ngayon umusbong ang kanyang creativity. So with everything that he’s been doing, he has truly matured as a person and as a creative person,” she said.

“It’s exciting that he, together with Bea who has gone through the same journey, collaborate in the project that they are going to do. It’s something that excites us. It’s something that excites the writer Carmi Raymundo, and the director Cathy Garcia Molina,” the executive added.

The film executive is confident that the project will push through.

“Ako hinihintay ko na lang mabasa dahil excited na excited ako sa project na iyan. Tandaan niyo, ang John Lloyd and Bea ay nagsimula sa akin sa ‘Kay Tagal Kitang Hinantay,’ their very first soap,” Lamasan added. (TDT)