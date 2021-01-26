EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Netizens express outrage over Tim Yap, Raymond Gutierrez parties

Despite claiming that everyone who attended their big parties, netizens slam TV hosts Tim Yap and Raymond Gutierrez for holding such events amid a pandemic.

Yap hosted a party in Baguio City last week and videos of the event showed large gathering of people without face masks and social distancing.

The media personality reportedly held his birthday celebration in Baguio City. KC Concepcion was among those who attended the event.

“Doesn’t mean if you do a COVID-19 test and turn out negative, you can just party like this and disregard health protocols. You can safely gather but not like this which reeks of privilege and carelessness. Tim Yap and influencer friends are clearly another *breed*,” a netizen posted on Twitter.

Some netizens are calling out the so-called influencers for their irresponsible actions amid the pandemic.

“That was a bubble created precisely to sell tourism and Baguio. The question is not whether they should be partying or traveling. The question is: should rich influencers even be doing this at all, at a time when people are DYING? The answer is NO,” a netizen added.

Netizens were also quick to call out the attention of Gutierrez who reportedly held his birthday party at the La Picara Restaurant at Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The party also lead to the closure of the said restaurant due to quarantine violations.

Gutierrez has yet to address the issue. (TDT)

