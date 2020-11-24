Judy Ann Santos’ ‘Mindanao’ is PH entry to Oscars 2021

Entertainment

The film starring Judy Ann Santos and directed by award-winning director Brillante Mendoza will compete in next year’s 93rd Academy Awards or Oscars, according to the Film Academy of the Philippines.

“We are pleased to announce the selection of the feature film, ‘Mindanao,’ as the Philippines’ official entry to the 93rd OSCARS International Feature Film category,” the group said.

The film won the best picture at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival and Santos won back to back acting awards, including the elusive Cairo International Film Festival best actress trophy.

The film talks about the centuries-old war in the Southern Philippines and how a mother juggles her role as a wife of a soldier and mother of a cancer-stricken child.

