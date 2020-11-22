Entertainment

‘TIGILAN NA ‘YAN’: Aga Muhlach says it’s time to end network wars

Actor Aga Muhlach says it’s about time the entertainment industry puts an end to division and network was in Philippine showbiz, Pep.ph reported.

In the virtual media launch of WeTV, Muhlach said that networks should just move forward and end divisivenessi nthe industry.

“Ang liit-liit na ng Pilipinas, ang liit-liit na ng industriya, grabe iyong divisiveness, iyong division, hiwa-hiwalay. Naglalaban-laban which, I think, nawala ngayon iyan,” he said.

He added that he is happy about the rise of streaming platforms as it gives artists from all networks to collaborate together.

The actor added that the concept of exclusivity should be eradicated in order for the industry to grow.

“Sana mangyari iyong dati, iyong industriya natin na, of course, dapat nagmu-move forward tayo lahat pero dapat, sama-sama. Kumbaga, hindi limited na dapat, kapag ABS, ABS ka lang, kapag taga-7, 7 ka lang, kapag taga-VIVA, VIVA ka lang. Dapat open, bukas na bukas lahat para nagkakasama-sama, mas maganda iyong mga nagagawa nating pelikula, mas marami tayong nakakasamang mga artist na feeling natin hindi natin makakasama,” he added.

The WeTV virtual media launch features stars from different networks.

