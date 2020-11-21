Entertainment

Rachelle Ann Go and husband Martin Spies are expecting their first child!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 9 hours ago

Rachelle Ann Go has confirmed that she is now pregnant with her first child with husband Martin Spies.

The two found out that their baby is on its way last August.

“Finally, we are expecting!” Rachelle announced on her Youtube vlog.

“We are so grateful for this new season, this new blessing. Oh my gosh! I can’t believe it. I’m gonna be a mama. Mama Shin and Papa Martin,” she said.

Rachelle said that they already know the gender of their baby and told their families but won’t reveal to the public yet.

Rachelle and Martin married each other in 2018.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Batangas

LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Batangas

10 hours ago
Photo of Derek Ramsay confirms breakup with Andrea Torres

Derek Ramsay confirms breakup with Andrea Torres

2 days ago
Photo of “Quezon’s Game” receives positive reviews from Filipinos and non-Filipinos in UAE

“Quezon’s Game” receives positive reviews from Filipinos and non-Filipinos in UAE

2 days ago
Photo of #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo: Robin Padilla defends Duterte to Robredo

#NasaPusoKoAngPangulo: Robin Padilla defends Duterte to Robredo

2 days ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close