Rachelle Ann Go and husband Martin Spies are expecting their first child!

Rachelle Ann Go has confirmed that she is now pregnant with her first child with husband Martin Spies.

The two found out that their baby is on its way last August.

“Finally, we are expecting!” Rachelle announced on her Youtube vlog.

“We are so grateful for this new season, this new blessing. Oh my gosh! I can’t believe it. I’m gonna be a mama. Mama Shin and Papa Martin,” she said.

Rachelle said that they already know the gender of their baby and told their families but won’t reveal to the public yet.

Rachelle and Martin married each other in 2018.

