South Korea introduces first AI news anchor

Staff Report 3 hours ago

  

A cable TV channel in South Korea has debuted its very first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor.

MBN News recently collaborated with AI tech company MoneyBrain to develop the AI news anchor, which was based on South Korean actor Kim Joo-ha.

The processed previous recordings of the actress, including her voice,  tone, facial expressions, and gestures. The new AI anchor can share up to 1,000 words per minute, reported AsiaOne.

An MBN official also said that after the news content, subtitles, and. Videos have been done by the writer and managing producers, they would upload it to let the AI anchor present it on air. This way, news delivery will be faster and more effective, saving time and resources in one take, he added.

