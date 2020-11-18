LIBRENG PABAHAY: Robin Padilla, Mariel Rodriguez gives free apartment for their kasambahays

Showbiz couple Robin and Mariel Padilla recently surprised their household help with a free apartment that they can now call their home.

Robin got the idea to build an apartment for their kasambahays at the height of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic when they were giving away relief donations.

When Robin saw the state of their household help’s living conditions, he decided to build an apartment situated at the compound of Museo Padilla.

“Iba po yung ipinapakita ninyo sa amin. Kakaiba po ang pakiramdam. Parang at home na at home po ako dito sa bahay ninyo. Kakaiba po ang naranasan namin dito, hindi namin mararanasan sa iba. Nagpapasalamat po ako dahil napapunta ako sa pamilya niyo,” said Yaya Jo, who has been serving the Padillas for three and a half years.

Mariel explained that she and Robin decided that they would take care and support the families of their household help since they understood that their kasambahays also long to be with their families.

“Siyempre, napakahirap nun para sa kanila kasi kahit naiintindihan nila, kahit sa simula pa lang in-explain namin sa kanila kung ano yung COVID-19, kung ano yung nangyayari sa mundo, napapanood nila sa news, pero siyempre dahil tao sila, they long for their family. Nami-miss nila yung pamilya nila. Siyempre, mag-aalala sila. Ang dami-daming nangyayari so mag-aalala sila sa mga pamilya nila,” said Mariel.

“And we wanted to remove that worry away from them para hindi na nila ‘yon iniisip. So Robin decided to take them under his wing,” she added.

