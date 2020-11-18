Entertainment

‘FILIPINA’: Catriona Gray maintains Filipino blood after being introduced as ‘Australian’ at Miss Universe Colombia

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray maintained that she is a ‘Filipina’ as a response to the introduction she received at Miss Universe Colombia 2020.

The pageant, held on November 17, had the host introduce Gray—one of the judges—in Spanish as an “Australian by birth but represented the Philippines.”

After the program, Gray, in her Instagram story, posted a photo of her with the caption ‘Filipina’.

Gray was born in Australia, but was raised in the Philippines when she was in her teens. In an earlier interview with Inquirer.net, she said: “I may not have been born and raised in the Philippines, but my heart is with the Philippines.”

