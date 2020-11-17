Entertainment

Ivana Alawi visits typhoon-hit Cagayan

4 hours ago

Photo credit: Cagayan Provincial Information Office

Vlogger and influencer Ivana Alawi expressed her sympathy to the victims of typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan by visiting the province on Tuesday.

Alawi arrived in Tuguegarao City to personally deliver her donations to the victims of the typhoon.

Alawi also paid a courtesy call to Cagayan governor Manuel Mamba.

“Nag-courtesy call kay Gov. Manuel Mamba ang sikat na vlogger na si Ivana Alawi matapos mag-donate ng relief goods para sa mga biktima ng naranasang napakalaking baha sa lalawigan,” the Cagayan Provincial Information Office said in a post.

Alawi has been consistently organizing relief efforts for calamity victims.

The rising Kapamilya star is among top Filipino YouTubers in the country.

