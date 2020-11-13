Jericho Rosales shares message of hope after rescuing trapped residents during Typhoon Ulysses

Actor Jericho Rosales has shared an inspiring message of hope to the victims of typhoons ‘Rolly’ and ‘Ulysses’ on Friday.

On his Instagram account, Rosales shared a photo of orange skies.

“Para sa mga nanagip at nasalanta #ulyssesph at #rollyph. Simbolo at mga kulay ng pagbangon muli at bagong pagasa. Aayusin natin muli hindi lang Marikina, mga karatig syudad kundi buong bansa,” the actor wrote.

The actor urged everyone to be strong despite the hardships people are feeling now.

“Simulan natin sa loob ng puso natin at pananaw. Isang mapayapang araw sa lahat at sana’y bagong lakas ang maidulot nitong umaga,” dagdag ng aktor.

He also asked for support for rescuers at the forefront of missions saving residents in flooded communities of Marikina and Rizal.

The actor and his wife Kim Jones were seen helping and saving residents using his surfboard.