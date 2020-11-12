Jessy Mendiola calmly reacts to netizen who criticized her tummy

Actress Jessy Mendiola has calmly responded to a netizen who criticized her body and the way her stomach looked in her recent post on Instagram.

“Bat ganun ung tyan nya… parang nanganak na,” said the netizen’s comment on her post

The actress kept her cool and responded, “Naku sana nga ganyan itsura ng tyan ko kapag nanganak ako,” using the hashtag #notobodyshaming.

Earlier, Mendiola revealed that she kept herself from doing things that made her happy because she was afraid of being judged, and that she let her self-doubts and insecurities hold her back.

“My whole life I’ve been in a constant battle with myself. I’ve always doubted what I could do. I was afraid of change. I couldn’t see my worth and how important I was in this life. Every little comment or opinion of others about me affected me like I was defined by how people thought of me,” ABS-CBN quoted her as saying.

“I was afraid to do so many things that made me happy because I was worried that others would judge me. I’ve let myself become someone else, all those years I kept hating myself for always giving so much to other people that I kept forgetting how to love myself,” she added.