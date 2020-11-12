Entertainment

Jessy Mendiola calmly reacts to netizen who criticized her tummy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Actress Jessy Mendiola has calmly responded to a netizen who criticized her body and the way her stomach looked in her recent post on Instagram.

“Bat ganun ung tyan nya… parang nanganak na,” said the netizen’s comment on her post

The actress kept her cool and responded, “Naku sana nga ganyan itsura ng tyan ko kapag nanganak ako,” using the hashtag #notobodyshaming.

Earlier, Mendiola revealed that she kept herself from doing things that made her happy because she was afraid of being judged, and that she let her self-doubts and insecurities hold her back.

“My whole life I’ve been in a constant battle with myself. I’ve always doubted what I could do. I was afraid of change. I couldn’t see my worth and how important I was in this life. Every little comment or opinion of others about me affected me like I was defined by how people thought of me,” ABS-CBN quoted her as saying.

“I was afraid to do so many things that made me happy because I was worried that others would judge me. I’ve let myself become someone else, all those years I kept hating myself for always giving so much to other people that I kept forgetting how to love myself,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

@athletesproph @coachcastro_ #underarmourph

A post shared by Jessy Mendiola (@senorita_jessy) on

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Filipino film “Quezon’s Game” premieres in UAE on a Jewish historic day

Filipino film “Quezon’s Game” premieres in UAE on a Jewish historic day

3 hours ago
Photo of ‘MAYABANG’, ‘PAMINTA’: Xian Lim reacts to hateful comments

‘MAYABANG’, ‘PAMINTA’: Xian Lim reacts to hateful comments

4 hours ago
Photo of Jericho Rosales, Kim Cam Jones use surfboards to help trapped residents from typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Jericho Rosales, Kim Cam Jones use surfboards to help trapped residents from typhoon ‘Ulysses’

4 hours ago
Photo of Liza Soberano says she ‘needed a break’; thanks fans for support

Liza Soberano says she ‘needed a break’; thanks fans for support

23 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close