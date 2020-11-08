Johnny Depp resigns from ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise after losing libel case against British tabloid

Actor Johnny Depp announced that he will be resigning from the “Fantastic Beasts” movie franchise after he lost the libel case he filed against British tabloid ‘The Sun’ who called him a “wife beater” in an article.

In his Instagram post, the actor revealed that Warner Bros. movie studio asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald.

“I have respected and agreed to that request,” he said.

In a statement, the movie studio said that Depp’s role would be recast.

The actor said that he plans to file for an appeal, and that “my life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

