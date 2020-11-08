‘AKO PO SI IVAN’: Mike Enriquez calls himself another name in 24 Oras extro

Mike Enriquez made rounds on social media after mistakenly calling himself “Ivan” in the wrap-up of news program 24 Oras.

As he, Mel Tiangco, and Ivan Mayrina—who was reporting at the GMA compound—wrap up their broadcast show, Enriquez unexpectedly said, “Ako po si Ivan..”

He then looked at Tiangco and pointed at Mayrina and said, “Si Ivan pala iyon,”

Ivan was supposed to come after Mel, but he was still finishing his spiel.

Mike, hearing Ivan but apparently confused because of the sudden change in sequence, unexpectedly blurted, “Ako po si Ivan..”

Immediately catching himself, Mike looked at Mel, then pointed at Ivan on the screen.

He said, “Si Ivan pala iyon,” while Tiangco told Mayrina to go and finish his spiel.

Enriquez then said, “Ako po si Mike Enriquez na humihingi ng pasensiya kay Ivan Mayrina,” to which the reporter replied, “Walang problema, Mike.”

The video, which was reported by netizen Radin Tagarino on October 31, has since garnered over 16,000 shares.