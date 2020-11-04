Pia Wurtzbach breaks silence; addresses family issues involving mother, sister

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has finally broken her silence about the issues hounding her family.

Pia posted a family photo on her Instagram account which showed her sister Sarah, her mother, her niece and nephew.

“Im sure a lot of you know that my family is going through some issues at the moment and most of it is posted online,” Pia started.

The beauty queen appealed for understanding for her sister, who has been through traumatic experiences.

“This is a very hurtful time for our family. My sister, especially, had a very traumatic experience and I humbly ask everyone to be kind to her,” she said.

Pia said that they are resolving their family issues privately.

“I ask for your support by not trying to put the blame on anyone and stop victim shaming. Please be mindful of your posts and comments to Sarah, mabigat ang pinagdadaanan niya ngayon,” she said.

Pia said that she’s hurting with what’s happening to her family.

“Bilang anak at kapatid, napakasakit sa akin na makitang nagkakaganito ang mga taong mahal ko. Hiling ko na lang po sa inyo na isama nyo kami sa inyong mga dasal at sana mahanap na rin ng aming pamilya ang nararapat na healing,” she said.

Sarah previously accused her sister and her mother of not understanding her situation when she was going through tough times.

Later on she denied that she’s angry at Pia but clarifies that she has hatred towards their mother.

She even claimed that she was ‘gang raped’ and her mother just let it pass.

The family’s matriarch however appeals for understanding from the public following the revelations made by Sarah.