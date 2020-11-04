Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo vows not to break up with BF amid fame

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has made a commitment not to break up with her long time boyfriend as she pursues the Miss Universe crown.

In an interview with Dyan Castillejo, Rabiya shared how she is after winning the Miss Universe Philippines title.

“I’m great. With all the stress, I feel like I did still a good job during the competition,” she said.

Dyan then asked her about the beauty queen’s love life.

“I do have. We’ve been dating for six years. He’s my first boyfriend. I can make a man stay. We’ve been together since college. He’s very supportive,” Rabiya added.

She also revealed in that interview that she made a video declaring her promise to her boyfriend that she will not leave her boyfriend even if she’s already a crown holder.

“He made me a promise not to leave him, even if I win the Miss Universe Philippines crown. I have a video stating that. He made me do that,” Rabiya added.

