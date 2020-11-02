Uncle Roger assaulted in London in alleged racial attack

Online sensation Nigel Ng—better known as Uncle Roger—who got viral recently for his funny reviews of food professionals, was allegedly punched in London on his way home in what he believes to be a racial attack.
In his Instagram story on October 30, Uncle Roger said he does not know if he can feel safe walking back to his own place now.
“I have no idea who he was. I was just walking home and then he just parked his bike on the street and then started coming at me with his fists,” he said.
Uncle Roger said the attack resulted in split lip and bruises on his mouth. He recounted that when he asked the attacker who he said, the latter answered: “You know what you did!”
“I… I don’t know what I did,” answered Uncle Roger. He has since filed a police report, noting that the attack is probably rooted in “random coronavirus disease (COVID-19) racism” against Asians.
A day after the incident, he turned to social media and joked, “I was thinking, you know what I should have said to the perpetrator. When I got punched, I should have gone ‘Haiya’.”
[OPEN IN IGTV FOR CAPTIONS] Nigel Ng (@mrnigelng), known for his Uncle Roger persona, claims he was assaulted while walking back to his home on Friday. 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿: The London-based Malaysian comedian posted about the incident to his Instagram stories where he says a “random guy” punched him in the face. 🔸In the clips, Ng points to his bleeding lip and a small bruise under it. 🔸“I’m guessing probably Covid racism-related? Which is really, really sh*tty. Good thing he wasn’t a great fighter because it could’ve been a lot worse, I could be in the hospital,” he says. 🔸Ng explains how the man parked his bike on the street, before coming angrily at him with his fist. 🔸When the comedian asked the attacker who he was, he replied, “You know what you did,” which baffled him further. 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗻: Ng states he filed a police report and worries about his safety walking back to his home, since to him, the “signs pointed to this being a random Covid racism attack.” 🔸“I didn’t know the guy, and I don’t think he knew who I was either. I think he was just trying to punch an Asian face,” he continues. 🔸On the bright side, Ng is pleased to find that the officer who took his statement is a fan and knows about Uncle Roger and his infamous egg-fried rice reaction videos. 🔸He goes on to warn his followers to stay safe and how incidents like these “shouldn’t happen in this day and age.” 🔸Ng then cracks more jokes about how he had just come from a dentist appointment and was more worried about his tooth getting chipped. 🔸The comic also complains about how the officers didn’t take their shoes off when they arrived and he would have to vacuum after them later. 🔸Opting to stay positive, he writes, “Can’t wait to talk about this on stage [going to] turn it into a funny standup bit.” Link in bio for more 👆 @nextshark 👈👈👈 support by following 🙏🙏🙏
