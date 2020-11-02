Uncle Roger assaulted in London in alleged racial attack

Online sensation Nigel Ng—better known as Uncle Roger—who got viral recently for his funny reviews of food professionals, was allegedly punched in London on his way home in what he believes to be a racial attack.

In his Instagram story on October 30, Uncle Roger said he does not know if he can feel safe walking back to his own place now.

“I have no idea who he was. I was just walking home and then he just parked his bike on the street and then started coming at me with his fists,” he said.

Uncle Roger said the attack resulted in split lip and bruises on his mouth. He recounted that when he asked the attacker who he said, the latter answered: “You know what you did!”

“I… I don’t know what I did,” answered Uncle Roger. He has since filed a police report, noting that the attack is probably rooted in “random coronavirus disease (COVID-19) racism” against Asians.

A day after the incident, he turned to social media and joked, “I was thinking, you know what I should have said to the perpetrator. When I got punched, I should have gone ‘Haiya’.”

