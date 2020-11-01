Entertainment

‘James Bond’ original actor Sean Connery dies at 90

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 mins ago

Sean Connery, the actor who defined the character James Bond has passed away at the age of 90.

The death of Connery was confirmed by his family.

The actor appeared in seven Bond films and won various awards including Oscars.

Connery was dubbed as the best actor who portrayed the 007 role in its long running franchise.

“Connery made the character his own, blending ruthlessness with sardonic wit. Many critics didn’t like it and some of the reviews were scathing. But the public did not agree,” according to obituary for the actor.

Connery’s Bond films played with the winning formula of action scenes, romance, and exotic locations.

“The first film, Dr No, made a pile of money at the box office. Even abroad it was hugely successful; President Kennedy requesting a private screening at the White House. More outings swiftly followed; From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967),” said in his obituary.

Connery made a number of films after his Bond series. He was also supposed to guest in another Bond film but did not push through.

He lived an ‘exile’ life outside Hollywood.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Critically acclaimed, award-winning film “Quezon’s Game” to be screened in UAE

Critically acclaimed, award-winning film “Quezon’s Game” to be screened in UAE

2 days ago
Photo of Madam Auring passes away at 80

Madam Auring passes away at 80

2 days ago
Photo of Tell-all: Tekla speaks up about his viral video, attempt to win back Michelle

Tell-all: Tekla speaks up about his viral video, attempt to win back Michelle

4 days ago
Photo of Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

4 days ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close