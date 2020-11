James Bond icon and Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery has died on October 31. He was 90.

In a report by BBC, the statement released by his family said that the actor had been unwell for some time and that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Connery is best known for being the first actor to play the iconic James Bond character, appearing in seven Bond movies.

Other major films he did include The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.