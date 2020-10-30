Madam Auring passes away at 80

Well-known Filipino fortune teller Madam Auring, whose real name is Aurea Erfelo, has died. She was 80 years old.

The news about her death was confirmed on Friday by her grandsons on Facebook.

Her grandson Daryl Simon Pecson said on Facebook: “RestInPeace my Lola. Few days ago binisita kita, magkausap lang tayo, dinalhan kita ng mga pasalubong at mga pangangailangan mo, lubos ka nagalak,” Daryl wrote.

“Grabe ang pinag-daanan mo during your senior years, pero you still worked hard for your family I feel sad and happy. Sad kasi I will never see you again, mga wisdom words mo, korni jokes, happy bondings, and pagkurot sa aking pisngi hanggang mamula,” he added.

Another grandson Mike Pecson also expressed his sadness on his grandmother’s passing.

“Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again. There are no goodbyes for us lola. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. Ibati mo nalang kami kay mama pag nakita mo sya,” Mike wrote.

The family has yet to issue a statement on the cause of her death.

Madame Auring rose to fame when she predicted Spanish candidate Amparo Munoz would win Miss Universe 1974 as well as Mohammad Ali’s victory over “Thrilla in Manila” fight.

She was also known for her quote “May asim pa ako” over her colorful love life.