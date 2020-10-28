Tell-all: Tekla speaks up about his viral video, attempt to win back Michelle

In a tell-all interview, Comedian Super Tekla has opened up about the story behind his viral video and his relationship with Michelle Bana-ag, his partner for almost six years.

In a Youtube vlog of Ogie Diaz, Tekla shared how the entire scandal prompted by Michelle’s accusations against him shooked his world.

He said that he already had a hunch on what Michelle was planning a day leading to her appearance on ‘Raffy Tulfo In Action’ TV program, but he chose to brush it aside because he trusted her.

“Hindi ko matanto sa isip ko na darating sa ganung point. Pero bago pa sila magpunta jan (sa Raffy Tulfo In Action) nararamdaman ko na ‘yan. A night before pumutok ‘yang issue na ‘yan, nakarating na sa akin ‘yang ganyang plan nila. Pero hindi ko sya tinake (siniryoso) kasi wala sa pantaha ko na gagawin nya. So nandun pa rin ‘yung trust ko,” Tekla narrated.

When he was asked if he knew that he was being recorded on video, he quipped, “Wala. Hindi… kasi kung alam ko lang nag-wig sana ako… Nagmukha naman akong Mang-Kanor doon (sa video)… Sana man lang nakapag-makeup ako.”

He also explained why he can be seen shouting in the viral video. Before the incident shown in the video, he read a comment from his friend while he was doing a Facebook Live. He said this friend warned him about Michelle’s Facebook posts and sent him the screenshots. What was written in Michelle’s posts disappointed him. Thus, his anger seen in the viral video.

It turned out that Michelle and her family blocked Tekla on Facebook, reason why he was not aware about their online rants against him. It was not clear, though, what the social media posts contained.

The next thing he knew, Michelle and his relatives left Tekla’s condominium unit while the video was quickly becoming a controversial topic online. And then, Michelle’s series of interviews began to roll on Tulfo’s program.

On the question of Ogie Diaz, ‘Namimisikal ka ba?’, Tekla said, “Hindi ako namimisikal talaga. Kung kaya ko irelease ang galit ko sa sigaw much better ‘yun… Siya ang nanakit sa akin. After 5 years puro sakit ang naranasan ko.”

Tekla opened up on why he fell in love in the first place.

“Noong nakilala ko si Michelle parehas kaming na walang-wala. Downfall ko ‘yun. Katatakot-takot na depresyon, I turned [to] drugs… Ito ‘yung buhay na dinatnan namin pareho,” Tekla said.

Despite the scandal that Michelle caused him, Tekla admitted that he really loved Michelle and he tried to win her back. Afterall, they have been together for almost six years.

“For the sake nalang ng bata, sabi ko kami lang pero hindi na kasama ‘yung kamag-anak.

However, Michelle was really determined for them to part ways.

