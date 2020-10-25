Michele Gumabao breaks silence following 2nd runner-up finish at Miss Universe Philippines 2020

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd runner up Michele Gumabao has provided her official statement regarding the recently-concluded pageant.

In a post on Aces and Queens, Gumabao thanked all of her supporters who she fondly calls her ‘Michelin Stars’.

“To all my Michelin stars, thank you for being with me on this journey! I love each and everyone of you! Thank you for all your support! Till the very end, laban!” said Gumabao.

The Quezon City representative for the pageant said that she already knew who won as of last evening and couldn’t handle the hugs and the looks from those who kept on asking what had happened.

“I left this morning sa BCC while the pageant was on going. I knew who won last night pa. I tried to go to our viewing party but everyone kept asking what happened – all the hugs, all the looks, I couldn’t handle that,” shared Gumabao.

She assured her fans that she did her very best and had no regrets as to the outcome of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

“I can handle defeat hahahaha. I can’t handle the people asking me why why why… I’m sharing this with you because you deserve to know my side, we don’t need too defend anyone. I did my very best and I have no regrets,” said Gumabao.

Iloilo City representative Rabiya Mateo was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2020 who will represent the country for the international crown this year.