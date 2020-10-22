Entertainment

Liza Soberano’s law firm denounces ‘red-tagging’, affirms Soberano as ‘apolitical’

A law firm in the Philippines has denounced claims from netizens regarding Liza Soberano’s political leanings.

Atty. Juanito Lim Jr. who acts as Liza Soberano’s counsel, stated that Soberano’s recent activities were her way to express her personal advocacies, which include promoting love and respect for women.

“We denounce in the strongest terms the ‘red-tagging’ of our client, Ms. Liza Soberano, in some social media platforms. Expressing her love and respect for women and children is her personal advocacy,” read the statement.

It also stated that Liza Soberano remains neutral and does not lean towards any particular political affiliation.

“Ms. Soberano remains to be apolitical. She does not support nor antagonize any person’s political views. The important point here is respect for others, a virtue she has conscientiously practised all her life,” furthered the statement.

