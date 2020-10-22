Kim Kardashian West says she makes more money from 1 Instagram post than the entire season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian West said that she makes more money from promoting products to her 190 million followers on social media than the entire season of her hit reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

In an interview with David Letterman on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’, the reality star expressed her gratitude for the show and how it has changed the lives of their entire family.

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season,” she said.

She also shared her bittersweet emotions about the show ending, saying that the decision to put it to bed was a “really emotional” one. However, she said that after over a decade, they realized they all needed to take a break so they can focus on their new lives and kids.

“We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break,” she said.

West added that the final season of the show will tackle how their family coped with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the lockdown measures that followed.

“If anything, it’ll be really interesting to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic. We were so scared and cautious, and we shared every moment of that. Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help. It was a very different side of us that I don’t think anyone’s really seen. Now the production can happen, in a very careful way, but the end of the season goes back into a little bit of normalcy. We want to fully live this out,” she said.