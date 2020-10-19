Erap Estrada prepares own grave in Rizal

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada revealed on his YouTube channel that the grave of his father, former President Joseph Estrada, is ready.

In his vlog, “Erap Museum Tour in Tanay, Rizal” Jinggoy showed where the future grave of his 83-year-old father will be. It’s located at Joseph Ejercito Estrada Museum and Archives, a former rest house of the family.

Jinggoy said that Estrada was detained in Tanay for four years after he was convicted of plunder charges and stepped down from his post.

“Pati ako nagulat kung bakit siya nagpatayo nito…” Jinggoy said.

“Noong nakita ko ito, tinanong ko, ‘Bakit ka nagpatayo nito? Buhay na buhay ka pa, dad?. Ok, halika… slippery… eto, eto ang ipinagawa niya, ipinagawa ng tatay ko,” Jinggoy shared.

Jinggoy said that the elder Estrada already made his plans if and when he dies.

“Kung saka-sakaling may mangyari raw sa kanya, gusto niya, dito daw siya. Alam mo, bakit dito niya pinili? Kasi, noong nakulong siya, dito…” Jinggoy added.

He also shared Erap’s favorite spot in Tanay.

“Ito iyong kanyang paboritong lugar. Itong batong ito, ok. Parang silya. Dito siya laging umuupo at dito siya nagme-meditate. Dito siya nagdadasal, dito siya laging nakaupo. Ganito ang porma niya,” he said.