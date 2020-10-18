Fans defend Liza Soberano vs. red-tagging, ‘communist’ accusations

Fans and other celebrities were quick to rush to the aid of Liza Soberano after she was red-tagged for participating in a webinar organized by Gabriela Youth, Inquirer.net reported.

The hashtag #DefendLizaSoberano trended a few days ago as fans defended the actress against people accusing her of being a ‘communist.’

The backlash came following Soberano’s participation in the webinar, in which she urged influencers to advocate women and children against various issues.

One netizen reacted to a screenshot of a vlog from one Maui Becker showing the actress wearing a bandana with the New People’s Army (NPA) logo.

“This is redtagging! I-report natin ang mga ganitong content. Hindi lang dapat #DefendLizaSoberano kundi i-defend natin ang lahat ng mga gustong magsalita laban sa administrasiyon na siyang nila-label naman bilang mga ‘terorista.’ #StopTheAttacks,” he said.

Another netizen on YouTube urged others to report “fake news and abusive/harmful behaviors,” saying these people are “really scared of strong women who use their voices for the voiceless.”

“Imagine deliberately making propaganda to injure an artist’s career and jeopardize her life just because she takes a stand on social issues! Takot na takot kayo sa mga palabang kababaihan!” she added.

Ogie Diaz, the manager of Soberano, thanked the fans for defending the actress, criticizing the vlogger for linking her to NPA.

“Si bakla, detalyado nyang naikwento ang galawan sa bundok ng NPA. Ang nakarating sa akin, galing na pala siya dun. Na-shock nga ako sa kwento sa akin, kalokah. #KayaPala,” he said.

“Me ‘money involved’ daw ba ‘yung guesting ng alaga ko? Wala po. Ang alam ko, may ‘money involved’ sa mga nagre-red tag sa alaga ko. Monthly daw ‘yan. #workfromhomesila,” Diaz added.