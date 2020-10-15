’24 Oras’ anchor Vicky Morales trends after holding paper with ‘pa-review’note

One of the anchors of GMA Network’s flagship newscast ’24 Oras’ recently became viral after she was spotted holding a paper with a note intended for a writer printed on its back.

In its October 12 episode, Vicky Morales was spotted holding a paper with a note saying “PA-REVIEW NG SCRIPT PLEASE.”

Vicky didn’t recognize that the note she uses for writers to review the script before reading it on air was at the back of the paper she’s holding.

“Salamat sa pag-recycle ng papel,” one netizen said.

“A new way for throwing some Shades! Thanks Madam Vicky!” one Twitter user commented since the newscast started with the issue of House speakership between Lord Allan Velasco and Alan Peter Cayetano.

Another netizen expressed doubts that it was an accident.

“Di kaya sinadya yan praa mgtrending..tatanung lng po,” one netizen commented.

Vicky anchors the daily primetime newscast along with veteran broadcasters Mel Tiangco and Mike Enriquez.