Team Kramer’s electricity bill reaches PHP79,000

Celebrity family Team Kramer revealed that their first electricity bill in their new house has reached PHP79,000.

In their video posted on their Facebook Page, Doug Kramer said they were shocked when they saw their bill from Meralco.

“I was in the kitchen and then I opened the Meralco bill really, really slowly. And then, lo-and-behold, PhP 79,000. I’m like, I think this was wrong. I think we made the house too big,” he said.

Their 550-square-meter house boasts a play area, an outdoor swimming pool, a home theater, a poolside grill, a homeschooling classroom, and an elevator. However, the Kramers said they wanted a green-engineered house to match their lifestyle, installing inverter-type air conditioning units, refrigerators, and LED lights.

“The first electric bill which made me sit down and have cold sweat was PhP79,000. So, I knew I needed to invest in something that would save me from my Meralco bills and what better way to do that than solar panels,” Doug said. “I had to take it to another level to make sure we don’t overboard on our electric consumption.”

The couple were able to decrease their bill through installing solar panels and evaluating their daytime consumption. Now, Doug said they are able to save PHP30,000 every month.

According to the Kramers, their lowest bill was PHP23,000, which they got back in April.

