Entertainment

Ethel Booba grows fruits and vegetables inside her home

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Ethel Booba takes her plantita experience to the next level by growing her own fruits and vegetables in different corners of her home.

Ethel is among celebrities joining the indoor gardening bandwagon, which started during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Good morning PLANTITOS and PLANTITA,” Ethel said in one of her posts.

Netizens were surprised at Ethel’s collection, getting thousands of reactions and shares.

In one of her photos, a Malunggay tree has been spotted in one of the corners of her house.

A papaya tree has also been spotted in another photo.

A banana tree was also seen in the background. There’s also a gabi plant among her collection.

In one wide shot, Ethel showed that her living room is filled with plants and vegetables.

Apart from Ethel, celebrities Aubrey Miles, Gretchen Fulido and Jinkee Pacquiao shared their love for indoor plants.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Team Kramer’s electricity bill reaches PHP79,000

Team Kramer’s electricity bill reaches PHP79,000

2 hours ago
Photo of Pastors Quiboloy asks A2Z channel 11 owner Villanueva if he’ll allow Kapamilya shows with LGBTQ

Pastors Quiboloy asks A2Z channel 11 owner Villanueva if he’ll allow Kapamilya shows with LGBTQ

1 day ago
Photo of ‘NEVER AGAIN’: Bea on getting back together with Gerald Anderson

‘NEVER AGAIN’: Bea on getting back together with Gerald Anderson

1 day ago
Photo of Daniel Padilla says no to network transfer: Maghihintay ako hanggang makabangon ang ABS-CBN

Daniel Padilla says no to network transfer: Maghihintay ako hanggang makabangon ang ABS-CBN

1 day ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close