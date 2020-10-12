Pastors Quiboloy asks A2Z channel 11 owner Villanueva if he’ll allow Kapamilya shows with LGBTQ

Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy recently asked Jesus is Lord leader and owner of A2Z channel 11—where ABS-CBN shows are airing now—Eddie Villanueva if he will allow programs featuring homosexuality and members of the LGBTQ in his network.

On his show “Give Us This Day” on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), one of the viewers asked Quiboloy on his thoughts about “It’s Showtime” now being aired in channel 11, which is a Christian TV station.

“O, Brother Eddie, maraming nagtatanong, papayagan ho daw ba ninyo na ipalalabas ang palabas na people who are espousing homosexuality and openly? Openly… this is on television promoting this,” Quibiloy asked Villanueva.

“Kasi kung lalabas diyan si Vice Ganda o ang ABS-CBN, may mga show na ganyan, ito-tolerate ba ng isang nagmamay-ari, ng isang religious leader, nagmamay-ari ng isang istasyon na papayagan ba niyang yan ay ipalabas sa kanya na parang you are espousing homosexuality which is against the faith that you are preaching?,” the pastor added.

Quiboloy added that if he’s the owner of the network, he would allow airing Kapamilya shows as long as they sign an agreement about not releasing content that contradicts his values.

“Tulad sa SMNI, mag-advertise ka, pero walang vices. Food products pwede, pero sin products, hindi pwede… Sin products, hindi pwede yan sa SMNI pero food products, okay ‘yan o ano pa yang produkto. It does not go against our principle of obedience to the will of the Father.”

Regarding ABS-CBN’s shows airing on A2, Villanueva, in a statement released on October 11 by Kapamilya Online World, said: “JESUS CHRIST is not a racist.. not a religious fanatic.. not a political fanatic.. Jesus Christ the SON of the Living GOD died for all sinners hence JESUS LOVES ALL!”