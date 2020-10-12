‘NEVER AGAIN’: Bea on getting back together with Gerald Anderson

Actress Bea Alonzo said she will never get back together with Gerald Anderson.

In her Instagram account, Alonzo responded to a question posed by a fan who asked if she and the actor are back together.

“No. Never again,” she answerd.

Alonzo, in her latest question and answer (Q&A) vlog on her YouTube channel, added that she’s now open to being happy. “Okay naman siya, nag-e-entertain siya. Nagde-date siya. Open siya maging masaya,” Bea said.

In another fan question about what the last relationship taught her about herself, she said that she’s stronger than she thinks.

“That I am resilient and that I can survive anything in life. And that I am worthy,” she stressed.

“Personally, ‘yun ‘yung nangyari. Parang I didn’t trust myself that I could do it and na-realize ko na kung in-acknowledge ko ‘yung feeling na vulnerable ako, that I need help from friends and family, baka mas nalagpasan ko siya earlier. Baka na-discount ko ‘yung masasakit na yugto ng buhay ko. But of course, I had to learn the hard way. But kung maiiwasan naman, sana maiwasan,” she added.