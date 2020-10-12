Entertainment

‘NEVER AGAIN’: Bea on getting back together with Gerald Anderson

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report

Actress Bea Alonzo said she will never get back together with Gerald Anderson.

In her Instagram account, Alonzo responded to a question posed by a fan who asked if she and the actor are back together.

“No. Never again,” she answerd.

Alonzo, in her latest question and answer (Q&A) vlog on her YouTube channel, added that she’s now open to being happy. “Okay naman siya, nag-e-entertain siya. Nagde-date siya. Open siya maging masaya,” Bea said.

In another fan question about what the last relationship taught her about herself, she said that she’s stronger than she thinks.

“That I am resilient and that I can survive anything in life. And that I am worthy,” she stressed.

“Personally, ‘yun ‘yung nangyari. Parang I didn’t trust myself that I could do it and na-realize ko na kung in-acknowledge ko ‘yung feeling na vulnerable ako, that I need help from friends and family, baka mas nalagpasan ko siya earlier. Baka na-discount ko ‘yung masasakit na yugto ng buhay ko. But of course, I had to learn the hard way. But kung maiiwasan naman, sana maiwasan,” she added.

 

