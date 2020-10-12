Kris Lawrence wows idol from Boyz II Men

Filipino singer Kris Lawrence does not deny that he is a huge fan of the boy group Boyz II Men. They are the group behind classics ‘On Bended Knee’ and “End of the Road’.

It’s no wonder that one of their songs was chosen by Kris to be uploaded online that got over a million views on YouTube.

One of the group’s members, Wanya Morris, was able to watch Kris’ rendition of their classic song. He later on got connected with the Filipino singer through their Instagram accounts.

Kris was then invited by Wanya’s staff to join him in his online show Wan Wednesday in Las Vegas, USA.

“Someone from his end reached out to me saying that Wanya would love to have me on Wan Wednesdays and he would look out for me,” Kris told Pep.ph

“Then they messaged again yesterday that Wanya will be looking out for me if I’m able to join. So siyempre gising ako kahit umaga ‘yan! States time kasi siya sa Las Vegas. We talked about music, what we looked for in songs, etcetera,” he said.

Kris said that he was in a total fanboy mode when he was speaking to Wanya. They talked about music and his history with Michael Jackson.

“Then I asked him about his favorite memory of Michael Jackson, and I was so happy to hear him sharing personal stories. I’m sure the viewers love hearing it, too,” he said.

Kris was surprised when Wanya asked him to sing a song on his show.

“Then the unexpected happened—he asked me to sing ‘On Bended Knee’ at 8 a.m. I was so nervous kasi ang taas no’n, but I was just so happy to speak to one of my Top 3 musical influences,” he added.

“Yeah! There you go! That’s a beautiful thing,” Wanya commented.