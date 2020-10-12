Daniel Padilla says no to network transfer: Maghihintay ako hanggang makabangon ang ABS-CBN

Actor Daniel Padilla stands firm that he will not transfer to other networks despite the current state of ABS-CBN.

Daniel said he is willing to wait until the Kapamilya network manages to bounce back and return again.

“Yes, that’s true. Unang-una, malaki ang utang na loob namin sa ABS-CBN. Malaki talaga sa akin personally,” Daniel said in a press conference.

“Yung buhay ko nagbago talaga. Nakakatulog nang maigi ang pamilya ko ngayon dahil sa mga ibinigay ng ABS-CBN na proyekto sa akin,” he added.

Daniel said that he doesn’t mind waiting for ABS-CBN to regain its former glory.

“I can wait, you know. Kaya ko maghintay. It’s not the end of me kapag lumipat na ako or something. Hindi lang para sa aming mga artista, pero para sa mga empleyado na nawalan ng trabaho sa ABS-CBN. Kasama nila akong naghihintay,” he added.

Daniel added that he is happy that the Kapamilya network will be on free television again on the A2Z channel.

“Yun lang sa amin. Kaya namin maghintay dahil iba rin naman ang ibinigay na tiwala sa amin ng ABS-CBN. It’s the least we can do for them,” he added.

SEE ALSO: Check out these Kapamilya stars who will now have shows on TV5