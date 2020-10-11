YouTuber sentenced to jail-time for vlog insulting Prophet Muhammad’s wife

A YouTuber from Indonesia has been sentenced to seven-months’ jail time for his viral video that insults the wife of Prophet Muhammad, Aisyah.

In a report by The Jakarta Post, the Medan District Court has declared 35-year-old Rahmad Hidayat guilty of violating articles 45A and 28 of the 2016 Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law on inciting hatred on the basis of ethnicity, religion or race (SARA).

“We declare the defendant Rahmad Hidayat guilty and sentence him with seven months’ imprisonment,” The Jakarta Post quoted the judge as saying.

The video drew flak, especially from Muslims as it showed Rahmad and his five friends doing a cover of the Islamic song “Aisyah Istri Rasulullah” (Aisyah the Prophet’s Wife). According to the investigation, to make the video funnier, the defendant acted like he was possessed and jumped on the bed. He also took off his trousers and exposed his underwear.

The video, uploaded by Rahmad and his friends on their own social media accounts, sparked anger from the public.

