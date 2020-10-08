Raffy Tulfo reveals how much he earns from his YouTube channel

Raffy Tulfo’s YouTube channel is considered among the most successful channels in the Philippines, drawing millions of views on a daily basis.

The ‘Raffy Tulfo in Action’ has over 15 million YouTube subscribers bringing an estimated Php2 billion earning to the television and radio host.

In a virtual press conference, Tulfo shared where these huge amounts of earnings go.

Tulfo said that bulk of the income from the channel will go to those in need and to people reaching out to his show for help.

“Malaking portion po no’n ay pinantutulong natin sa mga kababayan natin. So may pinunupuntahan naman po, para do’n sa mga nangangailangan,” he said.

He also said that part of the earnings also goes for his personal use.

“Of course, mayroon ding parte do’n na nagagamit ko. I’ll be lying ‘pag sasabihin kong lahat napupunta 100 percent do’n sa tulong. Mayroon din pong napupunta sa akin, sa pangangailangan ko, sa pamilya ko. Pero a big part of that money goes to helping the poor,” he said.

Tulfo said he also spent some of his money on his mother, but it’s a different case for his brothers.

“Iyong mga kapatid ko, may mga pera [na] sila, so hindi na nila kailangan ang mga tulong ko. Baka mainsulto pa sila ‘pag binigyan ko sila ng pera,” he reasoned.

Tulfo’s YouTube show has more followers than Alex Gonzaga and Ivana Alawi.

Tulfo listens to complaints of ordinary people and offers them immediate solutions by linking them to all those involved.

