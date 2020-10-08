Angillyn Gorens reveals reason for breakup with Buboy Villar

Angillyn Gorens have finally revealed the reason she and actor Buboy Villar broke up, Pep.ph reported.

The two have already split up two years ago, but it was only recently that they have revealed their separation.

“Walang away po na naganap. Dumating po sa point na sobrang busy po naming dalawa at wala na po talaga oras para makapag-usap,” she said.

She said she has been working in the US, while Villar was busy with tapings and vloggings. Gorens noted that these factors made it hard for them to manage a long-distance relationship.

“Hindi na rin po magtugma ang mga oras namin. Sobrang hirap po,” she recalled.

She added that she is not yet ready to look for a new relationship, stating that her focus is her work and their kids.

“Wala pa po sa isip ko yun. Kasi po, work po talaga ang focus ko pati sa mga anak ko. Sobrang buhay ko po sila.”

Gorens also noted that if Villar decides to enter into a new relationship, it is his decision. “Nasa sa kanya naman po yun. Pero alam ko naman po, focus din po siya sa work. ‘Yun gusto lang po namin sa ngayon, ‘yung best para sa mga anak namin,” she said.

She also noted that she is not closing her doors to getting back together with him due to the time they spent together.

“Ayoko po magsalita ng tapos, siyempre may pinagsamahan naman po kami. Sa ngayon, ito po talaga desisyon namin. Kaya nga po hindi naman po nagsasara ng pinto kung kami naman para sa isa’t isa, kami. Sa ngayon, sobrang focus namin sa magandang kinabukasan po ng mga anak namin,” Gorens stressed.

