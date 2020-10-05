LOOK: Finalists for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidates

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 has released a new set of glam shots of 48 contenders vying for this year’s crown.

In lieu of gathering all candidates, the organizers collated all of the shots taken by different photographers for each contestant and posted them at the official Facebook page of Miss Universe Philippines.

“Our contenders, in undoubtedly the most eventful year in Philippine pageant history, have been through many ups and downs. Now, we are very proud of them as they all definitely possess the marks of what a phenomenal woman should be, less than a month before the main competition. We are beyond excited!” read the statement from Miss Universe Philippines.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 was originally set to take place last May 3 at the Mall of Asia in Pasay, but was rescheduled to June 14 due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It was postponed yet again, this time to October 25.

This is the first time that the pageant will be held by the Miss Universe Philippines organization, after Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. held the pageant for the past 55 years.

Former Bb. Pilipinas titleholder and Miss Universe Candidate Shamcey Supsup leads the organization as its national director.

Here are the contestants for this year: