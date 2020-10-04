EntertainmentLatest News

Vlogger dies after ex-husband sets her on fire in the middle of livestream

Photo credit: Weibo via AsiaOne

A Chinese vlogger died on September 30 after her ex-husband set her on fire while she was doing a livestream video, AsiaOne reported.

Lamu, 30, had nearly 900,000 followers on Douyin—the Chinese version of TikTok. She became famous for her videos showing the daily life of the mountainous regions of Sichuan province.

Her followers said that in the middle of the livestream, they saw the screen go black before hearing her screaming.

A report by Beijing Youth Daily stated that her ex-husband—only identified with the surname Tang—allegedly broke into her house, held her down with a knife, and poured gasoline all over her body.

The man was reportedly mad after Lamu talked about divorce for the second time due to his incidences of domestic violence.

The vlogger was said to have had burns to 90 percent of her body, and died two weeks after the attack.

Asia One reported that her followers are currently raising CNY1 million (AED540,900+) for her and her two sons.

 

