Paolo Ballesteros turns Antipolo house into ‘giant gift’; becomes instant attraction

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Paolo Ballesteros' Instagram

GMA host and actor Paolo Ballesteros has made his house in Antipolo into an instant attraction after he put a big red bow at the corner part of the house—making it look like a giant gift.

The actor said that he decided to decorate his house as part of embracing the country’s Christmas season, adding other mistletoes and decorations at the rest of the home’s facade.

Celebrities and netizens praised the decoration, with many saying it was such a nice sight, and some asking if he allows singing carols so many can visit the house.

Among the stars who expressed their admiration include Candy Pangilinan, Ryan Agoncillo, and, Allan K, among others.

Pasko na sa Antipolo! 😍

