Pinay beauty queen, family survive COVID-19; suspect they catch the virus from deliveries

Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco has revealed that she managed to beat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is now a survivor.

In an Instagram post, Ibasco said that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19.

“I had been quiet on social media but I know I have to share my journey so others will be informed with what to do if ever they get infected,” the beauty queen said.

“We (my whole family) did all the precautions but sad to say we still had it. Most probably we got it from deliveries,” she added.

Ibasco said that after three weeks, her body is still recovering but slowly I’m getting my strength back.

“Everyday, we always get an updated increase in the number of people infected due to COVID-19 but what if you become one of the numbers, what do you do?” she added.

Ibasco then said that she created a vlog so that people would be aware on what to do when they get infected.

“I hope this simple vlog will help with the steps that you can follow in order to prevent any further complications,” she said.

Here’s how to handle packages and deliveries during this pandemic, based on a article published by the Houston Methodist website:

1. Avoid close contact with the delivery person. At the very least, be sure to maintain six feet of distance between yourself and the delivery person.

2. Wash your hands after handling a package. After discarding the packaging, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly with either soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

3. Disinfect surfaces. Disinfect the counter where you placed the package using either household cleaner or a diluted bleach solution you can make at home.

4. Even at home, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.