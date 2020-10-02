EntertainmentFeature

Another ‘plantita queen’: Aubrey Miles owns plant worth Php300,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Aubrey Miles is joining the plantita bandwagon with some of her plant collection.

Preview.ph said Miles was hesitant at first to reveal her most expensive plant, but later on admitted that one of her plants amounts to Php300,000.

“Oh my God, the most expensive one is the… Nakakahiyang sabihin. You know sometimes when they ask me, parang I feel like they think I’m crazy or insane to pay that much. Probably the most is P300,000,” she said.

“Yes, it’s crazy. Then some are like P100,000, P150,000,” she added.

Miles is now busy propagating her expensive plant.

“Propagation is when you cut them and then you grow. So I sell some of them to get my money back” she said.


The Php300,000-worth plant is identified as variegated billietiae.

View this post on Instagram

INDOOR GARDENING CONFESSIONS from THE MOTHERPLANT☘️. Some plant people will ask me how do I keep my plants pretty and alive while inside my house. I have to be honest, I’m not super maarte with my plants but I do know how to care for each particular plant. I don’t know how to care for all plants, but I do know about mine. It’s really different for everyone. My space is good for a lot of ornamentals but it doesn’t work for all plants Lol. Also, I try to collect the same or near species as much as possible. When I do have a different kind, I put them in the same area. For example, If I mist or use a humidier I make sure the plants in that area like high humidity. Also there’s plants that don’t like getting wet so they need to be seperated . That’s why it can be hard to put different species in same spot. lastly, I use soilless, organic soil, orchids and succulent soil for my plants. I learned how to mix them and what amount to use. I also like to use fertilizer, organic pesticide and organic leaf shine. When I water my plants, I use filtered, rainwater or distilled water for specific plant. For example, a calathea likes distilled water. I don’t have a regular schedule for watering my plants. I look and use the finger method for watering. I also lift the pot, if it feels heavy then it’s not time yet. For pots, my favorite are the quality plastic ones, terracotta, rubber and ceramic pots. Oh, I still have a lot more to share but let’s save it for the next confession guys. This is my anthurium warocqueanum. When I first got this It only had 2 leaves. Now it has 5.I haven’t repotted it since. It looks fine, so for me if it ain’t broken don’t fix it. Another method for me☝🏽 #amilesplants The MotherPlant #anthuriumwarocqueanum #anthurium #indoorplants #plantlife

A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey) on


Miles said she has over 100 plants in their home, but the actress still wants to collect more.

“Pagka talagang plant lover ka, you want a lot. Never ending,” she added.

She said that she has been into gardening 11 years ago.

“Noong bata ako, I don’t even know about the green thumb. Kasi assistant lang ako ng lola ko at ng nanay ko dati, tagahawak ako ng hose sa garden. And I don’t know the names of the plants” she said.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Expo 2020 gives PH opportunity to be part of a shared response to a changed world

Expo 2020 gives PH opportunity to be part of a shared response to a changed world

3 hours ago
Photo of FDA warns not to leave alcohol inside cars following incident of disinfectant explosion

FDA warns not to leave alcohol inside cars following incident of disinfectant explosion

3 hours ago
Photo of Only 7 tourists from Manila arrive in Boracay on opening day—DOT

Only 7 tourists from Manila arrive in Boracay on opening day—DOT

4 hours ago
Photo of Pinay beauty queen, family survive COVID-19; suspect they catch the virus from deliveries

Pinay beauty queen, family survive COVID-19; suspect they catch the virus from deliveries

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close