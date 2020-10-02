Another ‘plantita queen’: Aubrey Miles owns plant worth Php300,000

Aubrey Miles is joining the plantita bandwagon with some of her plant collection.
Preview.ph said Miles was hesitant at first to reveal her most expensive plant, but later on admitted that one of her plants amounts to Php300,000.
“Oh my God, the most expensive one is the… Nakakahiyang sabihin. You know sometimes when they ask me, parang I feel like they think I’m crazy or insane to pay that much. Probably the most is P300,000,” she said.
“Yes, it’s crazy. Then some are like P100,000, P150,000,” she added.
Miles is now busy propagating her expensive plant.
“Propagation is when you cut them and then you grow. So I sell some of them to get my money back” she said.
Good morning. I had my first Calathea Orbifolia 6years ago. I thought that it was one of the most difficult plants I’ve had but turns out it’s one of the easiest plant for me now. All I can say is experience Lol. Parang workout lang practice lang. Keep planting. You’ll get better at it. KEEP SMILING from @gaocdental #sharethegaocsmile @drstevemarkgan #amilesplants
The Php300,000-worth plant is identified as variegated billietiae.
INDOOR GARDENING CONFESSIONS from THE MOTHERPLANT☘️. Some plant people will ask me how do I keep my plants pretty and alive while inside my house. I have to be honest, I’m not super maarte with my plants but I do know how to care for each particular plant. I don’t know how to care for all plants, but I do know about mine. It’s really different for everyone. My space is good for a lot of ornamentals but it doesn’t work for all plants Lol. Also, I try to collect the same or near species as much as possible. When I do have a different kind, I put them in the same area. For example, If I mist or use a humidier I make sure the plants in that area like high humidity. Also there’s plants that don’t like getting wet so they need to be seperated . That’s why it can be hard to put different species in same spot. lastly, I use soilless, organic soil, orchids and succulent soil for my plants. I learned how to mix them and what amount to use. I also like to use fertilizer, organic pesticide and organic leaf shine. When I water my plants, I use filtered, rainwater or distilled water for specific plant. For example, a calathea likes distilled water. I don’t have a regular schedule for watering my plants. I look and use the finger method for watering. I also lift the pot, if it feels heavy then it’s not time yet. For pots, my favorite are the quality plastic ones, terracotta, rubber and ceramic pots. Oh, I still have a lot more to share but let’s save it for the next confession guys. This is my anthurium warocqueanum. When I first got this It only had 2 leaves. Now it has 5.I haven’t repotted it since. It looks fine, so for me if it ain’t broken don’t fix it. Another method for me☝🏽 #amilesplants The MotherPlant #anthuriumwarocqueanum #anthurium #indoorplants #plantlife
Miles said she has over 100 plants in their home, but the actress still wants to collect more.
“Pagka talagang plant lover ka, you want a lot. Never ending,” she added.
She said that she has been into gardening 11 years ago.
“Noong bata ako, I don’t even know about the green thumb. Kasi assistant lang ako ng lola ko at ng nanay ko dati, tagahawak ako ng hose sa garden. And I don’t know the names of the plants” she said.
I finally did it, The Jungle Spot just for the gram 😂 Here is around half of my plant collection, because it won’t fit in the photo. Planning a part 2, so goodluck to me Lol. Effort pala to. This photo is really worth the effort naman. Now the hard part. Returning them to their respected places😜 Comment below and share which one is your favorite. By the way shout out to @makramawallhanging for this awesome MACRAME DIVIDER. I requested this and she made it happen. Galing mo! #amilesplants #girlswithplants #urbanjungle #indoorplants