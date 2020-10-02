Another ‘plantita queen’: Aubrey Miles owns plant worth Php300,000

Aubrey Miles is joining the plantita bandwagon with some of her plant collection.

Preview.ph said Miles was hesitant at first to reveal her most expensive plant, but later on admitted that one of her plants amounts to Php300,000.

“Oh my God, the most expensive one is the… Nakakahiyang sabihin. You know sometimes when they ask me, parang I feel like they think I’m crazy or insane to pay that much. Probably the most is P300,000,” she said.

“Yes, it’s crazy. Then some are like P100,000, P150,000,” she added.

Miles is now busy propagating her expensive plant.

“Propagation is when you cut them and then you grow. So I sell some of them to get my money back” she said.



The Php300,000-worth plant is identified as variegated billietiae.



Miles said she has over 100 plants in their home, but the actress still wants to collect more.

“Pagka talagang plant lover ka, you want a lot. Never ending,” she added.

She said that she has been into gardening 11 years ago.

“Noong bata ako, I don’t even know about the green thumb. Kasi assistant lang ako ng lola ko at ng nanay ko dati, tagahawak ako ng hose sa garden. And I don’t know the names of the plants” she said.