CONFIRMED: Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago are dating

Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are in a “happy” relationship, according to talent manager Noel Ferrer.

Ferrer said that the actor confirmed the news to him after the manager asked him about the photo of them together in an intimate dinner.

“WE ARE HAPPY THAT YOU ARE HAPPY. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!!!” he said in his Instagram post.

The two were recently spotted having dinner in Ayala, Alabang, a surprise made by the actress to Santiago.

The set of the surprise dinner seemed romantic and special, but it’s unclear on what kind of occasion the two were celebrating.

They arrived and left the venue together according to Salve’s source.

Another source told the columnist that the relationship between the two last April.

Santiago has just broken up with her former lover, an Ayala Corporation executive.

Sta. Maria on the other hand broke up with Jolo Revilla in 2018. She also has a son with Pampi Lacson, 14-year-old Thirdy.

Meanwhile, the actor was previously married to actress Claudine Barretto and they have two children.

