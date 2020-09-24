Zayn Malik announces birth of baby girl with Gigi Hadid

Singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik is one proud father.

Zayn announced the birth of his baby girl with model Gigi Hadid on Thursday on his Twitter account. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn said.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer said that he never felt this kind of love before and he is proud to have her in his life.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” Zayn tweeted.

Gigi and Zayn revealed in April that they were expecting a child together.

“We wished we could have announced it on our own terms,” the couple announced, “but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

The couple had an on and off relationship since 2015. The two reportedly split between and 2019. They also chose to stay quiet on social media recently, but Gigi gave an update to her followers from time to time.

“Everything going is great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments. A lot of people are confused by why I am not sharing more, but I am pregnant through a pandemic,” she wrote on her Instagram account.