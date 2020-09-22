Entertainment

‘Ito naging buhay ng pamilya namin’: Pinay actress shares family’s journey with Reno liver spread

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Kapuso actress Klea Pineda has shared on her social media account on how she was affected after finding out that the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned Reno liver spread.

Pineda shares that her family has a special connection with the product.

She said that her father was among the first salesman of Reno in the country.

“Hindi pa ako isinisilang sa mundong ito, meron nang Reno Liverspread na minamahal ng mga tao.” she wrote.

“Ang kwento sa akin ng papa ko, dati daw isa ang aming Papang sa naglalako ng Reno sa mga bahay-bahay noong nagsisimula pa lang ang Reno,” she said.

She now claims that 2020 is indeed an unlucky year, even for her favorite brand.

“Buong buhay ko, ito ang naging buhay ng pamilya namin. Nakakalungkot ang mga nababasa ko dito sa social media. Sana matapos na ‘tong 2020 na ‘to.. sobra na.. #RenoSince1958,” she added.

Last week, the FDA said that Reno liver spread is among the products are have not secured a certificate of product registration.

