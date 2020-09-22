Gerald Anderson responds Julia’s pregnancy rumors; Jayson Sonza deletes socmed post

Actor Gerald Anderson has posted a sarcastic message addressing the issue that he and Julia Barretto are expecting a child.

Former TV broadcaster Jay Sonza earlier congratulated on social media his neighbor in Congressional Village in Quezon City which pertains to Julia. Sonza claimed that Gerald allegedly impregnated Julia during the lockdown.

“Napatunayan nina Visoy (visayan tisoy) Gerald Anderson at anak nina Dennis Padilla at Marjorie na si Julia Barreto na kapuwa hindi sila baog,” Sonza added.

In his Instagram Stories post on Monday night, Anderson posted a black image showing the words “Congratulations to me.”

In another post, he said: “Sa panahon ngayon na ang bilis kumalat ng ‘FAKE NEWS’ .. Akala ko magiging ‘FAKE NEWS’ din ang ‘a soldiers heart’.. This video is our test shots and our taping was delayed for months after this.. But we still had hope..never lose hope,” Gerald wrote.

Baretto also denied earlier pregnancy rumors on her own social media account by sharing her own photo showing off her toned abs. In the caption, she wrote: “FAKE NEWS.”

Following backslash from netizens and from fans of the two Kapamilya stars, Sonza deleted his post.

Barretto was rumored to be the third party in Anderson’s relationship with Bea Alonzo. The couple’s break up was one of the most talked about showbiz topics in 2019.