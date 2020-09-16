Entertainment

Check out these Kapamilya stars who will now have shows on TV5

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Photo credit: Instagram of @billycrawford, @korina, @piolo_pascual, and @itspokwang27

After ABS-CBN signed on in May following its denial of franchise from the Congress, a number of famous personalities in the network have started getting absorbed by Manny Pangilinan’s TV5.
 
This, according to ABS-CBN’s report, is due to the success of Brightlight Productions—owned by former congressman Albee Benitez—in securing block time slots with TV5.
 
According to the network, this newest undertaking aims to reawaken the “Filipino TV viewing
that may have waned in the past few months of crisis.”
 
These are some of the Kapamilya stars who will now have or appear on shows in TV5 network
 
 
Billy Crawford – to host noontime show, ‘Laugh Out Loud’
Alex Gonzaga – to host noontime show, ‘Laugh Out Loud’
K Brosas – to host noontime show, ‘Laugh Out Loud’
Wacky Kiray – to host noontime show, ‘Laugh Out Loud’
Korina Sanchez – to host news magazine show, ‘Rated Korina’, a spinoff of her ABS-CBN show ‘Rated K’
Ian Veneracion – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’
Dimples Romana – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’
Sue Ramirez – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’
Ariel Urieta – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’
Gloria Diaz – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’
Catriona Gray – to host Sunday variety show, ‘Sunday Noontime Variety’
Piolo Pascual – to host Sunday variety show, ‘Sunday Noontime Variety’
Beauty Gonzales – to star in romantic drama series, ‘I Got You’
RK Bagatsing – to star in romantic drama series, ‘I Got You’
Yen Santos – to star in romantic drama series, ‘I Got You’
Edgar Mortiz – to direct comedy show, ‘Sunday Kada Kada Sunday’
Ria Atayde – currently hosting morning show ‘Chika, Besh!’ with Pokwang and Pauleen Luna
Pokwang – currently hosting morning show ‘Chika, Besh!’ with Ria Atayde and Pauleen Luna

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Louis Vuitton launches face shields worth Php47,000+

Louis Vuitton launches face shields worth Php47,000+

6 hours ago
Photo of Pinoy celeb doctor Joel Mendez arrested for attempted rape, sexual assault

Pinoy celeb doctor Joel Mendez arrested for attempted rape, sexual assault

1 day ago
Photo of Chris Evans speaks up on his leaked viral photo

Chris Evans speaks up on his leaked viral photo

1 day ago
Photo of Lolit Solis backtracks ‘ayuda claims’, apologizes to Heaven Peralejo 

Lolit Solis backtracks ‘ayuda claims’, apologizes to Heaven Peralejo 

2 days ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close