Check out these Kapamilya stars who will now have shows on TV5

After ABS-CBN signed on in May following its denial of franchise from the Congress, a number of famous personalities in the network have started getting absorbed by Manny Pangilinan’s TV5.



This, according to ABS-CBN’s report, is due to the success of Brightlight Productions—owned by former congressman Albee Benitez—in securing block time slots with TV5.



According to the network, this newest undertaking aims to reawaken the “Filipino TV viewing

that may have waned in the past few months of crisis.”



These are some of the Kapamilya stars who will now have or appear on shows in TV5 network





Billy Crawford – to host noontime show, ‘Laugh Out Loud’

Alex Gonzaga – to host noontime show, ‘Laugh Out Loud’

K Brosas – to host noontime show, ‘Laugh Out Loud’

Wacky Kiray – to host noontime show, ‘Laugh Out Loud’

Korina Sanchez – to host news magazine show, ‘Rated Korina’, a spinoff of her ABS-CBN show ‘Rated K’

Ian Veneracion – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’

Dimples Romana – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’

Sue Ramirez – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’

Ariel Urieta – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’

Gloria Diaz – to star in sitcom, ‘Oh My Dad’

Catriona Gray – to host Sunday variety show, ‘Sunday Noontime Variety’

Piolo Pascual – to host Sunday variety show, ‘Sunday Noontime Variety’

Beauty Gonzales – to star in romantic drama series, ‘I Got You’

RK Bagatsing – to star in romantic drama series, ‘I Got You’

Yen Santos – to star in romantic drama series, ‘I Got You’

Edgar Mortiz – to direct comedy show, ‘Sunday Kada Kada Sunday’

Ria Atayde – currently hosting morning show ‘Chika, Besh!’ with Pokwang and Pauleen Luna

Pokwang – currently hosting morning show ‘Chika, Besh!’ with Ria Atayde and Pauleen Luna