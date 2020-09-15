Entertainment

Pinoy celeb doctor Joel Mendez arrested for attempted rape, sexual assault

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Photo credit: PRO-10 via Philippine News Agency

Cosmetic surgeon Joel Mendez was arrested in Cagayan de Oro City over two counts of sexual assualt charges filed by a 17-year-old female model back in 2015.

He allegedly molested the young model inside his clinic in 2015.

Operatives of the Police Region 10’s Special Operations and Intelligence Units confirmed his arrest on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The 60-year-old cosmetic surgeon was arrested on Sunday inside a mall in Brgy. Lapasan based on a warrant issued by a court in Mandaluyong in Feb. 2020.

He is facing two counts of attempted rape and sexual assault.

Mendez was detained at Maharlika detention cell and is set to be transferred to Metro Manila.

Mendez was first arrested for the same cases in 2018 in Mandaluyong but was able to post bail.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Chris Evans speaks up on his leaked viral photo

Chris Evans speaks up on his leaked viral photo

7 hours ago
Photo of Lolit Solis backtracks ‘ayuda claims’, apologizes to Heaven Peralejo 

Lolit Solis backtracks ‘ayuda claims’, apologizes to Heaven Peralejo 

22 hours ago
Photo of Nadine Samonte on selling danggit and dilis: ‘Di ka dapat mahiya, kailangan madiskarte

Nadine Samonte on selling danggit and dilis: ‘Di ka dapat mahiya, kailangan madiskarte

22 hours ago
Photo of Vlogger Mimiyuuh fulfills dream of building a house for parents 

Vlogger Mimiyuuh fulfills dream of building a house for parents 

23 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close