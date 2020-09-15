Pinoy celeb doctor Joel Mendez arrested for attempted rape, sexual assault

Cosmetic surgeon Joel Mendez was arrested in Cagayan de Oro City over two counts of sexual assualt charges filed by a 17-year-old female model back in 2015.

He allegedly molested the young model inside his clinic in 2015.

Operatives of the Police Region 10’s Special Operations and Intelligence Units confirmed his arrest on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The 60-year-old cosmetic surgeon was arrested on Sunday inside a mall in Brgy. Lapasan based on a warrant issued by a court in Mandaluyong in Feb. 2020.

He is facing two counts of attempted rape and sexual assault.

Mendez was detained at Maharlika detention cell and is set to be transferred to Metro Manila.

Mendez was first arrested for the same cases in 2018 in Mandaluyong but was able to post bail.