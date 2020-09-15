Entertainment

Chris Evans speaks up on his leaked viral photo

Captain America star Chris Evans has the best response following the leak of alleged photo of him over the weekend that went viral.

He accidentally shared a glimpse of his camera roll to his followers, revealing, among other images, a private photo.

Now that netizens can’t get over that photo, Chris took the opportunity to remind Americans about a very important day.

“Now the I have your attention… Vote Nov 3rd!!!” Chris said in a tweet.


Recently, Chris launched a new website aimed at helping Americans get more informed by working with local lawmakers.

The site is a forum for elected officials to answer questions, share video messages, and debate issues. There’s fact checking but no likes, dislikes, or comments.

The actor has interviewed many of the lawmakers himself.

Scrolling through the site, you can see there are around 150 members of Congress from both sides of the aisle weighing in on topics from immigration to the economy.

Chris has been critical of President Trump online, but the site is bipartisan.

“This is a power move,” one netizen commented on the actor’s tweet.

“It’s okay. The world just found out you have a big…heart,” another netizen wrote.

