Lolit Solis backtracks ‘ayuda claims’, apologizes to Heaven Peralejo 

Entertainment columnist Lolit Solis has apologized to young actress Heaven Peralejo after her comment that the Heaven asked for money from the family of her ex-boyfriend Jimuel Pacquiao.

Solis said that Heaven texted Manny Pacquiao for assistance and she was given Php100,000.

“Nag text si mama Jinkee Pacquiao na hindi daw tutoo iyon balitang iyon, so tanggap ko na mali nga ang mga balita,” Solis wrote on Instagram.

The entertainment columnist said that even Heaven’s manager debunked the claims.

“Sa nagawa ko, SORRY, at ewan ko kung bakit malaking issue ang 100K na kung iisipin ay barya lang sa mga involved. So SORRY Heaven, at mommy, sana hindi maging HELL ang buhay ko dahil sa 100K na iyan,” she said.

Jimuel came to the defense of his ex-girlfriend from the bashing.

“I would like to clarify that the issue posted by Lolit Solis and [Fashion Pulis] about Heaven is false. There was no money given and there was no communication,” Jimuel wrote on his Instagram.

“I’ll get straight to the point. I didn’t ask anyone for money… Thank you to Jim and his family. I appreciate your efforts,” Heaven said.